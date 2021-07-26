Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.89. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,579. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

