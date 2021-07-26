Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.17. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,484. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43.

