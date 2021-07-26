Paradiem LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

