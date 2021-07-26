Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

