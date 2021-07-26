Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 240.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,285 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

