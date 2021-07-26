Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 107,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.