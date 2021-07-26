Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 6,130 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 90.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after buying an additional 248,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Entergy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $102.74 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

