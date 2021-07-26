Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 36,957 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.