Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 149,382 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 149,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMACU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.54 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

