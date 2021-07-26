Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCVU. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $6,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000.

Shares of FTCVU opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

