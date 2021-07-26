Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 65,553 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUBO opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

