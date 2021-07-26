Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 504.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of OneSpan worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $981.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.