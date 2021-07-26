172,201 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSRXU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

