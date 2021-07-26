MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $202,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $475.19 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

