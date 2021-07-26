Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.