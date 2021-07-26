Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,271 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

