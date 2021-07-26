Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,426.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455.63 ($19.02).

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CPG opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £26.54 billion and a PE ratio of -75.05. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,753.46.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

