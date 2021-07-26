Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAIFY. Barclays began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RAIFY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.82. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 11.42%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

