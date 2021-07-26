Gillson Capital LP Invests $957,000 in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.33 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

