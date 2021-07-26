Gillson Capital LP Invests $863,000 in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Home Point Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMPT stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HMPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

