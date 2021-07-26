Gillson Capital LP Makes New $544,000 Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

OTCMKTS:IIIIU opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

