46,692 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

