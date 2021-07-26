Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Anthem by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 522,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,415,000 after buying an additional 268,072 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Anthem by 536.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $382.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.