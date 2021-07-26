Clarity Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:KOLD opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

