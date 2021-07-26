Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

