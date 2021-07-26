Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,949 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $320.50 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.85 and a fifty-two week high of $321.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.83.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

