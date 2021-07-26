MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

