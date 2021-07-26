Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,486 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $230.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

