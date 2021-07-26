1,722 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

