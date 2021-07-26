The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $285.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $204.64 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.