MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 127.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.5% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of JKS opened at $56.75 on Monday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

