Gillson Capital LP Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,760 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

