MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $6,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 184,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $625.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

