72,000 Shares in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of FS Development Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,988,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,731,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FSII opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. FS Development Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.