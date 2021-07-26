141,500 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $20,212,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000.

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

