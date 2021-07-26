Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,048 Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $530,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 347.3% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,257 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth $5,310,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $96.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.