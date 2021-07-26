Diametric Capital LP Takes $36,000 Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

CSLT stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.19 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

