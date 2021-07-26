Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,701 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of RADI opened at $15.25 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.