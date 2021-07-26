Diametric Capital LP Makes New $196,000 Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

ARKO opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

ARKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

