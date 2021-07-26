Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €25.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.67 ($30.20).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

ETR:AIXA opened at €21.21 ($24.95) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12-month high of €23.56 ($27.72). The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.87.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

