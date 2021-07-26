Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

