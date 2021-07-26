NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.