Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

