Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CZNC opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

