Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 478.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,776,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 231,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

