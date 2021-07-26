$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Nokia posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 166,922.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

