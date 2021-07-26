HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 701.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth $203,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock worth $929,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

