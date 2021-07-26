One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HNI by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $929,558. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.