One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,202.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,252.04. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

