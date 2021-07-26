One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.